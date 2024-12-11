Empire Financial Management Company LLC Invests $985,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.19. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.61 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.