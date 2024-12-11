Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in General Mills by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 35.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

