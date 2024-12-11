Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of D opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

