Empire Financial Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

