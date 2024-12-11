Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 166401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Enfusion Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Enfusion
In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,746.32. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
