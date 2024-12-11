Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 166401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Enfusion Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Enfusion

In related news, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,746.32. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enfusion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

