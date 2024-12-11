Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.48. Enpro has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $197.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enpro will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. This trade represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enpro during the second quarter valued at $14,315,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enpro by 115.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 129.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Enpro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 80.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

