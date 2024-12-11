Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 23,561 shares.The stock last traded at $43.00 and had previously closed at $42.75.
Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $543.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
