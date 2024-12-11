Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 23,561 shares.The stock last traded at $43.00 and had previously closed at $42.75.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

