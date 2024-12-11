Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 985.7% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Environmental Tectonics Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETCC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 6,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,407. Environmental Tectonics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

