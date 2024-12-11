EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $113.87 and a one year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

