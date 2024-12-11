EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 57.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 724.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 125,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

