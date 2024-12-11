EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after buying an additional 1,597,263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,329,000 after buying an additional 961,801 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 234.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,391,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,797,000 after buying an additional 575,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

