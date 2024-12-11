EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,274.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,256.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,199.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $800.76 and a one year high of $1,376.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

