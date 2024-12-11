Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,696 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

MU opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

