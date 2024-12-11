Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 92,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a market capitalization of $492.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

