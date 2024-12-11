Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $706,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $165.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

