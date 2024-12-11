Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.