Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $183.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

