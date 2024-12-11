Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 479.6% in November

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 479.6% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Exicure Stock Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ:XCUR traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 187,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Exicure has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.59.

Insider Transactions at Exicure

In other news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp purchased 237,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $711,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,669. This represents a 38.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

