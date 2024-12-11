Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.94 and last traded at $114.67. 3,794,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,168,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $495.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 32,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

