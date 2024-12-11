F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) CEO Sells $2,062,500.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
F.N.B. Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
