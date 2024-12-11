F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) CEO Sells $2,062,500.00 in Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.