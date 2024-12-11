Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Declares Dividend of $0.83

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of £157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of £157.38. Ferguson has a 1 year low of £141 ($180.15) and a 1 year high of £178.10 ($227.55). The company has a market capitalization of £31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.
About Ferguson
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.