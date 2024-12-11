Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Declares Dividend of $0.83

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of £157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of £157.38. Ferguson has a 1 year low of £141 ($180.15) and a 1 year high of £178.10 ($227.55). The company has a market capitalization of £31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

