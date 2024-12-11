Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 121.95 ($1.56), with a volume of 1909117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.52).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £637.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,557.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.54.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

