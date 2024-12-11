Financial Avengers Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $242.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $158.15 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The stock has a market cap of $684.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average is $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.