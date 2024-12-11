First Advantage’s (FA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE FA opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.00 and a beta of 1.18. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Quarry LP grew its stake in First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

