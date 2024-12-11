First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702,311 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 10.42% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 512,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 311.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 104,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

