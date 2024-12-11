Five9 Appoints Sagar Gupta to Board of Directors, Aligning with Anson Funds

On December 8, 2024, Five9, Inc. announced the signing of a cooperation letter agreement with Anson Funds Management LP, Anson Advisors Inc., and other parties collectively known as “Anson.” The primary outcomes of this agreement include the appointment of Sagar Gupta to the Company’s Board of Directors as a Class III Director. Mr. Gupta’s term extends until the 2026 Annual Meeting, with conditions mandating his resignation should Anson’s share ownership fall below 700,000 shares. During the Restricted Period, Anson will vote its shares in accordance with Board nominations, refrain from certain activities, and adhere to standstill provisions.

Sagar Gupta, newly appointed to Five9’s Board, brings a wealth of experience from Anson Funds, Legion Partners, and Momentive Global, among others. His role at Five9 will involve adhering to the Company’s Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, where he will receive cash and equity compensation as stated in the policy. An indemnification agreement with Mr. Gupta was established to protect him against liabilities during his service to the Company.

Following these developments, Five9 made a Regulation FD Disclosure on December 9, 2024, officially announcing Sagar Gupta’s Board appointment. An attached press release detailed Gupta’s background in technology investing and expressed mutual optimism between the Company and Anson Funds regarding the potential for driving shareholder value.

Five9’s Board membership now expands to 10 directors, with an emphasis on maintaining independence. The Company enters into a cooperative agreement with Anson Funds, incorporating commitments on multiple fronts, including voting and confidentiality.

About Sagar Gupta, he holds a B.S. in business administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. His extensive experience in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors, complemented by his portfolio management roles, positions him well to serve on Five9’s Board and contribute significantly to the Company’s strategic direction.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

