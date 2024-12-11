Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

