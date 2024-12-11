Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.82, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 4.71. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.