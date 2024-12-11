Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,454 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,012,000 after purchasing an additional 423,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 32.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 215,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

