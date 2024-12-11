Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

DELL opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,409,903 shares of company stock worth $1,737,563,234. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

