Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,623,000 after buying an additional 370,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 155.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 598,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,828,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cencora by 21.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,771,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $236.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.83 and a twelve month high of $253.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

