Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $71.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

