Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after buying an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in C3.ai by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

