FY2024 EPS Estimates for Star Equity Decreased by Analyst

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Star Equity in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRR opened at $2.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

