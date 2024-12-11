FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sprinklr Lowered by William Blair

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CXM opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,596 shares of company stock worth $536,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

