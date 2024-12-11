FY2025 EPS Forecast for Bank of Montreal Lowered by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.35. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$134.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$131.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$142.87 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$147.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total value of C$1,562,007.97. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

