G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.14. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,869,051.30. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.