GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 4 Stocks Planning to Return Capital With Hefty Buyback Programs
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Overblown Holiday Worries? 3 Stocks Set for a Surprise Comeback
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- UiPath: A Golden Opportunity in AI-Driven Workflow Automation
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.