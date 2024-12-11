GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

