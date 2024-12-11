General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in November

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 7,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,831. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 5.16. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
