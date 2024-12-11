General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in November

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 7,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,831. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 5.16. General Enterprise Ventures has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

