General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $1,846,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

