Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,807 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Public Storage worth $1,425,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,278,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 208,546 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.07.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $327.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

