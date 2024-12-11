Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,198,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.47.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

