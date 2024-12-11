Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Billion Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 564,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,601,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amphenol by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 87,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.82 and a 52-week high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

