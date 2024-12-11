Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,294,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,540,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 689.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $141.34.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

