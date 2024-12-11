Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $1,675,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MSI opened at $477.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $476.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

