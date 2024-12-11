Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,510 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Fair Isaac worth $1,251,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,170.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,155.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,809.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,929 shares of company stock worth $23,278,612. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.