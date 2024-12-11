Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 63,160 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,293,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,160 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,062,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $377.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.52 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

