Geoffrey S. Dow Buys 17,549 Shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) CEO Geoffrey S. Dow acquired 17,549 shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $19,479.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377.58. The trade was a 85.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 34.5 %

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 5.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

