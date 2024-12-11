Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Globe Life stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. The trade was a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

