Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (GECCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on December 31st

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of GECCO opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
