Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (GECCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on December 31st

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GECCO opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.